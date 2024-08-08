2024 Paris Olympics

Tara Davis-Woodhall wins long jump gold, Jasmine Moore takes bronze

Jasmine Moore made history as the first American woman to compete in the triple jump and the long jump in the same Olympic Games

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Texans Tara Davis-Woodhall won gold and Jasmine Moore won bronze for Team USA in the women's long jump at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

TARA DAVIS-WOODHALL WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S LONG JUMP

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Watch Tara Davis-Woodhall win gold in the women's long jump.

Tara Davis-Woodhall's fourth jump was 7.10 meters securing the lead for the remainder of the competition. It's the first Olympic medal for Davis-Woodhall, who grew up in Wylie and went to the University of Texas at Austin.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Davis-Woodhall came into Stade de France as a medal favorite and delivered.

"I'm on freakin' cloud nine. When I'm done with these interviews I can't wait to rest my head for a second and then wake up and take a tequila shot," Davis-Woodhall said after her win, laughing.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Live updates: Lyles wins 200m bronze 2 days after COVID diagnosis, USA basketball beats Serbia in semifinal comeback

2024 Paris Olympics

Olympian Noah Lyles leaves track in wheelchair after COVID diagnosis. Here's what we know

Germany's Malaika Mihambo, the defending gold medalist, took silver with her best jump of 6.98 meters, which came in the fifth round.

JASMINE MOORE WINS HISTORIC SECOND BRONZE MEDAL

Watch Jasmine Moore win bronze in the women's long jump.

Grand Prairie's Jasmine Moore's first jump of 6.96 meters earned her the bronze.

The Mansfield Lakeridge High School alum made history in Paris. She's the first American woman to compete in the triple jump and the long jump in the same Games.

According to the USATF she's the first American woman to medal in both the long jump and triple jump with bronze in both.

NBC 5's Laura Harris caught up with Moore after winning her second medal.

“I just wanted to prove to myself that I could do it and I'm just so thankful,” Moore said. “Two medals and I don't know. This is not what I was picturing but I'm just so thankful. Thank you, Lord, honestly, for this. It's so much better than I imagined.”

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us