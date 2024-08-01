2024 Paris Olympics

Team Canada and 2 former UConn players fall to Team Australia in women's basketball in Paris

Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 6

Team Canada, which includes two former  UConn women’s basketball players, has lost to Australia, 65 to 70, in Paris on Thursday morning.

UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards and Kia Nurse both play for the Canadian team.

Nurse scored 12 points and Edwards had four.

Edwards, who is from Ontario Kingston, has been a member of Canada Basketball since 2017 and she was the youngest member of Team Canada in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. https://uconnhuskies.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/aaliyah-edwards/13216

She ranks 15th in UConn history with 1,861 career points. She was selected sixth overall in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Washington Mystics.

Nurse, who is from Hamilton, Ontario, was drafted in 2018 to the Liberty. She was pick number 10 in the first round.

Canda will take on the team from Nigeria in Women's Group B on Sunday.

