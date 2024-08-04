2024 Paris Olympics

US women's basketball team stays unbeaten with win over Germany

Team USA has now won 58 straight games at the Olympics

It took a quarter to get going, but it turned out to be business as usual for the U.S. women's basketball team on Sunday.

Team USA earned its 58th straight Olympic victory by beating Germany 87-68 to close out group play.

Germany jumped out to a 19-16 lead in the first quarter, but the seven-time defending Olympic champions responded in the second. The Americans wound up taking a 41-29 lead into halftime and built up a 23-point lead entering the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Jackie Young caught fire off the bench, finishing with five 3-pointers and a team-high 19 points. In all, the U.S. led 52-13 in bench scoring.

The starters also contributed, as A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart combined for 27 points.

Team USA finishes with a 3-0 record in Group C with wins over Germany, Japan and Belgium. Germany is 2-1 after also beating Japan and Belgium.

The team will return to the floor on Wednesday for the quarterfinals.

