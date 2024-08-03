Basketball

Who does Team USA men's basketball play in the quarterfinals? What to know for 2024 Olympics

Team USA easily cruised past its three pool games.

By Sanjesh Singh

Team USA men's basketball is 3-0 in Paris.

The U.S. on Saturday dominated Puerto Rico 104-83 to round out a relatively straightforward pool. The team also easily triumphed over Serbia and South Sudan.

The U.S. had already confirmed its spot in the quarterfinals after the second win vs. South Sudan, but solidified its 1-through-8 seeding placement with the Puerto Rico victory.

So, just who will the U.S. play next? Here's its reward for being the top-ranked team across all groups:

When does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Team USA will return to the court on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Who does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Team USA will next play Brazil in the quarterfinals. Brazil finished third in Group B behind Germany and France, but qualified with Group A's Greece as the two best third-placed teams.

Brazil is led by former NBA players Raul Neto and Bruno Caboclo.

What time does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Tipoff for Team USA vs. Brazil is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch, stream Team USA vs. Brazil

The Team USA vs. Brazil game will be broadcast on USA Network and available to stream on Peacock.

