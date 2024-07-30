Team USA falls to New Zealand in women's rugby semifinal

New Zealand was too much for Team USA to handle in the women's rugby semifinals at the Paris Olympics.

The defending gold medalists defeated the U.S. 24-12 in Tuesday's tilt at the Stade de France.

American Alev Kelter got the scoring started with a try in the opening minutes, but New Zealand took the lead with a try and conversion a few minutes later.

The second half, like much of the Olympic tournament, belong to the Black Ferns. Stacey Waaka got a try in the opening minute of the second half and Michaela Blyde scored another try to put New Zealand up 19-5 with three minutes left to play.

New Zealand has been utterly dominant in Paris. It won each of its first four matches by at least 26 points and had yet to concede more than seven points in a single contest until Kristi Kirshe got a try on the final play of Tuesday's semifinal.

The U.S. will now play the loser of the Canada-Australia semifinal in the bronze medal match at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

New Zealand will then face the Canada-Australia winner for the gold medal at 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT.