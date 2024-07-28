Beach Volleyball

Team USA's Cheng and Hughes dominate in 1st women's beach volleyball match

Next, the reigning world champions take on France in their second match of the preliminary round.

By Brendan Brightman

Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Team USA's women's beach volleyball duo Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng defeated the Czech Republic's Barbora Hermanovva and Marie-Sara Stochlova in their first match of the Paris Olympics.

Hughes and Cheng, who won the Beach Volleyball World Championships in 2023, won the match 2-0 with a total of 42 points versus their opponent's 27 total points.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

However, the Czechs did not go out with a fight, with the match coming to an end with a wild match point.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The win puts them tied with Germany atop women's beach volleyball pool C with one win each.

Next, the Americans will take on France on July 31 at 9 a.m. EST before completing the preliminary round with a match with Germany on Aug. 2.

Since beach volleyball became on Olympic sport in 1996, the women's team has won gold four times (three of them with Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings), including in Tokyo, when April Ross and Alix Klineman took gold.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 18 hours ago

Live updates: US women go 1-2 in 100m butterfly, beach volleyball gets first round win

2024 Paris Olympics 9 mins ago

‘It really doesn't get old': Caeleb Dressel captures 8th gold as anchor of US relay team

The men's beach volleyball team has won gold three times as well.

Watch the third episode of My New Favorite Olympian, where you'll meet some of Team USA's most inspiring stars.

This article tagged under:

Beach Volleyball2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us