Cycling

The need for speed: Why cycling helmets may catch Olympics viewers by surprise

The surface and shape of the helmets are designed to be more conducive to speed, though different shapes may be faster on different people

By Nicole Tan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Viewers who tuned in to any of the Paris Games' cycling events may have noticed that the athletes' helmets looked — well, odd.

"We look silly," Team USA track cyclist Lily Williams said. "And we know we look silly."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Some of the helmets taper out into a longer point at the nape, while others include include a visor or cover the ears.

But athletes don't just choose the helmets for the fashion.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"In races where the speeds are exceeding 40, 50, 60 kilometers an hour, there's a massive aerodynamic advantage to having what we call an 'aero-helmet,'" Williams said.

They're commonly worn during road time trials, as well as on velodrome, an indoor arena for track cycling featuring steeply banked oval tracks. The surface and shape of the helmets are designed to be more conducive to speed, though different shapes may be faster on different people.

"All of these crazy shapes are just different companies' attempts to make the air flow around the frontal area of you and your bicycle in the best way," the 2020 Olympics bronze medalist said. "But they started to get very creative in the past couple of years."

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 37 mins ago

Brookfield's Kelsey Reelick describes her bittersweet journey to Paris Olympics

USA Gymnastics 1 hour ago

How Olympic gymnast Suni Lee combats self-doubt

Though it definitely feels funny, Williams said that once you get used to the helmet, "you can definitely feel the benefits."

This article tagged under:

Cycling
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us