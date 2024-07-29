2024 Paris Olympics

Three CT athletes compete in US vs. Spain field hockey match that ends in draw

Great Britain v USA - FIH Pro League Women

The U.S. women’s field hockey team took on Spain on Monday morning and the game ended in a draw with one point a piece.

Beth Yeager, of Greenwich, played for 33 minutes.

The Sacred Heart High School graduate took two shots on goal, but one was blocked by the goalkeeper for Spain’s team and the other was blocked by a player on Spain’s national team.

The 21-year-old has been playing hockey since the age of 11.

Alexandra Hammel, 28, who is from Duxbury, Mass. and went to the Loomis Chaffee school in Windsor, and played 58 minutes.

Karlie Kisha, a 2018 University of Connecticut graduate from Hamburg, Pennsylvania, played 36 minutes.

The women’s team will take on Australia on Wednesday.

