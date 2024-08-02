2024 Paris Olympics

Throwback video: Michael Jordan with Baby Katie Ledecky

Before she was the most decorated female swimmer ever, Katie Ledecky was a

Katie Ledecky in a swimming pool
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Peek-a-boo, Katie sees Michael!

Before she was the most decorated female swimmer ever, Katie Ledecky was just a kid eating some popcorn, playing peek-a-boo with the greatest basketball player of all time.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

This unlikely meeting of two GOATS, which first surfaced in 2020 on ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary and was posted to Twitter by Ledecky, resurfaced today on social media, as Ledecky is about to swim what will likely be her final Olympics race.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Of course, Ledecky is now a legend in the pool: Eight gold medals, four silver and one bronze in the Olympics, more medals than any female swimmer in history.

So how did baby Ledecky meet Michael Jordan?

The connection seems to come through Ledecky's uncle, Jon Ledecky. Currently the owner of the New York Islanders, Uncle Ledecky was a founder of Lincoln Holdings, which owned a share of the Washington Wizards back in the early 2000s. Another one of the co-owners? Jordan.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 8 hours ago

Live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson makes Olympic debut, US men's soccer faces Morocco

Sponsored Jul 30, 2015

More Than Running: The Incredible Depth of U.S. Track and Field Squad 

Of course, Jordan was an Olympian himself, a member of the original Dream Team.

His gold medal haul? A measly two.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us