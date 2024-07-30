2024 Paris Olympics

Two Connecticut rowers advance in women's four

Two rowers with ties to Connecticut took first place in the women’s four in Paris on Tuesday morning and they will row in the finals on Thursday.

The team is made up of Kelsey Reelick, 32, of Brookfield, Connecticut; Mary Mazzio-Manson, a 2020 Yale graduate from Wellesley, Massachusetts; Emily Kallfelz, 27, of Jamestown, Rhode Island; and Kaitlin Knifton, 24, of Austin, Texas.

They will move on to the finals, which will happen on Thursday.

