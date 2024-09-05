2024 Paris Olympics

Ugandan Olympic runner dies after being severely burned by partner weeks after competing at the Paris Games

Rebecca Cheptegei was a distance runner who finished 44th in the women's marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

By Evelyne Musambi | The Associated Press

Rebecca Cheptegei
Jiang Qiming/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after sustaining 80% burns on her body due to an attack by her partner.

A spokesperson at the hospital, Owen Menach, confirmed her death on Thursday. Cheptegei was receiving treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city.

Cheptegei was a distance runner who finished 44th in the women's marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah Ole Kosiom said Monday that Cheptegei’s partner, Dickson Ndiema, bought a jerrican of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement Sunday. Ndiema was also burned, and was being treated at the same hospital.

Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the county’s many athletic training centers.

A report filed by the local chief states that the couple was heard fighting over the land where the house was built before the fire started.

