2024 Paris Olympics

US figure skaters finally get their gold medals for 2022 Olympics in Paris ceremony

The American figure skating team was awarded gold after the Russian team that originally won gold became embroiled in the country's doping scandal.

By Graham Dunbar | Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A touch of winter came to the 2024 Olympics on Wednesday when the United States figure skating team finally got their gold medals as 2022 Olympic champions.

The special medal ceremony allowed the nine Americans to parade on a runway in the bright Paris sunshine, gaze at the Eiffel Tower and bask in warm cheers from the fans packed into the stands at Champions Park.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Exactly 2½ years after the figure skating team event ended at the Beijing Olympics — and the doping saga of the winning Russian team started — the Americans got the medals that weren't awarded at the time.

“I think it absolutely was worth the wait. Definitely,” said Karen Chen, wearing the first gold medal of her career around her neck.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

2024 Paris Olympics 3 hours ago

What do Olympic winners get besides a medal? Some countries give money, others give colonoscopies

2024 Paris Olympics 5 hours ago

Romania appeals gymnast score after Jordan Chiles floor inquiry drama at 2024 Olympics

All nine American skaters came to Paris, including Evan Bates, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim and Vincent Zhou. Seven of the eight members of the Japan team came to get their silver medals — an upgrade from their third-place result in Beijing.

The athletes were honored with a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” not the Tchaikovsky piano piece that would have been played for the Russians in Beijing. The ceremony in France was watched by family, friends and fans. Not in a near-empty indoor ice arena in China during an Olympics staged through a COVID-19 lockdown.

“It is very memorable for all of us to be here and to get our medals,” Karen Chen said, “to just see the crowds, see everything and embrace it all.”

Team USA won the silver medal in artistic swimming on Wednesday — the first medal in 20 years.

Knierim, who skated with Frazier in pairs, had her fingernails painted golden.

“I thought it was perfect for the occasion,” she said of a ceremony confirmed only two weeks ago.

A Russian appeal trying to win back the Olympic team title was dismissed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport just before the Paris Games opened. The title had been stripped in January when a different CAS panel disqualified Russian teenager Kamila Valieva for doping with a banned heart medication. She also was banned for four years.

No Russian skaters are getting medals in the French capital, although their third-place finish was confirmed during the Paris Olympics in yet another CAS ruling.

Canada’s skaters lost their appeal last Friday to have their points tally upgraded from fourth place by the International Skating Union.

“My heart goes out to them,” said Zhou, one of the new Olympic champions.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us