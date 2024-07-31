2024 Paris Olympics

US women's field hockey team with 3 CT Olympians held scoreless vs. Australia

Great Britain v USA - FIH Pro League Women

The U.S. women's field hockey team, including Beth Yeager, 21, of Greenwich; Ally Hammel, 28, a Loomis Chafee graduate from Duxbury, Massachusetts; and 2018 UConn grad Karlie Kisha, 28, of Hamburg, Pennsylvania, fell to Australia 3-0 in its third Pool B contest on Wednesday.

Team USA is fifth in Pool B at 0-1-2 and sits two points behind fourth-place Great Britain with the top four teams in each pool advancing to the quarterfinals.

The U.S. team's last two matches are against the other two teams in the bottom half of the Pool B standings.

It will face Great Britain (1-0-2) on Thursday before closing out pool play against South Africa (0-0-3) on Saturday.

