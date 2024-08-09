Team USA men's and women's basketball have done the double in several previous Olympic Games.

The double, which in this instance means both the men's and women's teams in a respective competition claimed gold, can be a rare occurrence.

It's not in basketball, though, due to the Americans' typical dominance in both the men's and women's fields.

So, why does the 2024 Paris Olympics have potential for something special? Here's what to know:

The U.S. women’s basketball team will battle France for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

How will the U.S. and France make history at the 2024 Olympics?

With both Team USA men's and women's basketball reaching the gold medal game, both sides will face the same nation for the ultimate prize: France.

The host nations' paths haven't been as smooth compared to the two U.S. teams, but both French sides are deserving squads that will aim to dethrone the Americans.

The two nations will make history as the Paris Olympics will mark the first time both gold medal games will feature the same teams.

When is the men's basketball gold medal game?

The men's basketball gold medal game is set for Saturday, Aug. 10. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT.

When is the women's basketball gold medal game?

The women's basketball gold medal game is set for Sunday, Aug. 11. Tipoff is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET, 6:30 a.m. PT.

How to watch the the men's and women's basketball gold medal games

Both Team USA vs. France basketball gold medal games will be broadcast on NBC and available to stream on Peacock.