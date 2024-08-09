Team USA wins gold in rainy women's 4x100m relay race

Team USA is back atop the podium in the women's 4x100m relay.

The team of Melissa Jefferson, TeeTee Terry, Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson took gold in Friday's final with a time of 41.78.

HERE COMES SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON!



Team USA takes GOLD in the women’s 4x100m. #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/ZM6qaYCQOw — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

With rain pouring down at Stade de France, none of the teams showed signs of trouble on the slippery surface.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Richardson was the anchor for Team USA, racing across the finish line to secure the gold. The final handoff from Thomas to Richardson wasn't the cleanest, but the 100m silver medalist sprinted to victory in the final stretch.

She looked across at her competitors just before crossing the line, signaling a decisive victory for Team USA. Great Britain took the silver, while Germany claimed bronze.

The U.S. took silver in Tokyo after earning gold in 2012 and 2016. Now, the U.S. is back on top.