2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: US women's basketball, volleyball chasing gold on final day of 2024 Olympics

A'ja Wilson and Kathryn Plummer are looking to lead the U.S. to two more golds on Day 16 in Paris.

By NBC Staff

Wilson Plummer
Getty Images

What to Know

The final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics will feature the U.S. women's basketball and volleyball squads going for gold ahead of the Closing Ceremony. Follow along for live updates:

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us