Victor Wembanyama shows staggering height advantage over Olympics' shortest player

The tallest and shortest basketball players at the Olympics faced off against one another

Victor Wembanyama is taller than ... well, just about everybody.

At 7-foot-4, the French phenom is tied as the tallest player in the NBA and is the tallest competitor at the Paris Olympics.

Wembanyama's height was put in a whole new perspective during the host nation's men's basketball opener against Japan.

Japanese captain Yuki Togashi is 5-foot-4, which makes him the shortest men's basketball player at the Olympics and four inches shorter than any player in the NBA right now.

Wembanyama and Togashi shared the floor on Tuesday, and the images of the two players side-by-side are hard to believe.

Wembanyama led France with 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in his Olympic debut as the host nation pulled out a thrilling overtime victory. On the other end, Togashi scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting.

