2024 Paris Olympics

Lithuanian rower with epilepsy wins country's 1st medal in Paris

Senkute, who attended the Florida college from 2015-18, won the bronze medal in the women's singles class

By The Associated Press

A former University of Central Florida rower with epilepsy who won Lithuania’s first medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday hopes her achievement will help motivate others with the disorder.

Viktorija Senkute won the bronze medal in the women's singles class. It was also the first medal for any Baltic country at the 2024 Paris Games.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

PARIS OLYMPICS LATEST

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 3

Simone and Katie win gold, Sha'Carri earns silver on massive day for Team USA

2024 Paris Olympics 18 hours ago

Simone Biles on competing in another Olympics: ‘Never say never'

“This is insane, I still feel like I’m dreaming,” Senkute said. “It’s a very big day for Lithuania, for all Baltic countries and for UCF. Everybody from UCF was watching and cheering, everybody from Lithuania. This unites so many countries, so many people.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Senkute, who rowed at UCF from 2015 to 2018, said she wants to use her Olympic success to help show that people with epilepsy can live their lives normally and compete at a high level.

“It means nothing to me. It’s not a limitation at all,” she said. “People who have epilepsy are normal, regular people and they win Olympic medals. So I really hope that this will be a motivation for everyone who at some point people didn’t believe in them. I kept doing what I want, what I love. And this being rowing. And this led to fulfilling my dreams."

The 28-year-old Senkute was diagnosed with epilepsy, which causes seizures, when she was 15 and has to take medication daily to keep it under control.

“I take medication every morning and afternoon, but it’s just routine discipline,” she said. “I’m just taking it with my vitamins, so I don’t even notice. It’s really a part of my life, but it gives no limitations.”

UCF’s rowing team won four American Athletic Conference championships while Senkute was on the team.

Get the rundown on the rules and format of the competition so you can "sit ready" to watch Olympic rowing in Paris.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us