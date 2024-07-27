2024 Paris Olympics

Watch Celine Dion's entire performance at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Underneath the Eiffel Tower’s Olympic rings, the beloved superstar showed she was in singing form after a career-threatening diagnosis as her vocals soared on Edith Piaf’s “Hymn to Love”

Celine Dion delivered a dazzling performance during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony.

Underneath the Eiffel Tower’s Olympic rings, Dion showed she was in singing form after a career-threatening diagnosis as her vocals soared on Edith Piaf’s “Hymn to Love.”

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

As a pianist played alongside her, Dion reached out to the assembled crowd, who applauded her stellar performance before the monument began to sparkle.

It was an impressive showing for the 56-year-old, who canceled her world tour after revealing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis. It's a rare neurological condition that causes rigid muscles and painful muscle spasms.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

She returned to the Olympic forefront nearly three decades after she performed ”The Power of the Dream” during the opening ceremony at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Watch her performance in the video player above.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us