WATCH: Marta receives a red card in what could be Brazil's last match

The Brazilian captain, better known just by her first name, was shown the red card after a tackle on Spain's Olga Carmona

Nicole Tan

In the last seconds of the first half, Brazil soccer legend Marta Vieira da Silva was red carded in Brazil's group finale against Spain.

The Brazilian captain, better known just by her first name, was shown the red card after a tackle on Spain's Olga Carmona. Marta walked off the field in tears while being consoled by her teammates.

The six-time Olympian has 13 Olympic goals, just one shy of Brazilian Cristiane Rozeira de Souza Silva's record. The match could be Marta's last appearance in a Brazil shirt at a major competition.

