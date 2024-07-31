Triathlon

WATCH: Team GB's Alex Yee wins gold in ‘the most dramatic finish in Olympic triathlon history'

Step by step, Yee surged forward, closing the gap between him and Hayden Wilde before blowing by

By Nicole Tan

It seemed like a sure win for New Zealand's Hayden Wilde in the men's individual triathlon race Wednesday — until it wasn't.

With two laps left to go, Wilde was in the lead, with Great Britain's Alex Yee in second. But step by step, Yee — who placed second at the Tokyo Games, with Wilde in third — surged forward, closing the gap with Wilde before blowing by him.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Yee now holds three Olympic triathlon medals and ties former teammate Jonny Brownlee for the most triathlon medals in Olympic history.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Triathlon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us