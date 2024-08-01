2024 Paris Olympics

WATCH: The women's rugby team's takes on what's ‘brat' and what's not

When it came to rugby or rugs being more "brat," the answer was clear

By Nicole Tan

It's a brat summer, and Team USA's women's rugby players are weighing in on what, exactly, is the most "brat" — as coined by Charli XCX — about the Paris Olympics.

Ilona Maher was overruled when it came to crêpes versus croissants, with her teammates — Naya Tapper, Sammy Sullivan and Alex Sedrick — overwhelmingly in favor of croissants' "brat" energy.

But when it came to rugby or rugs, the answer was clear: rugby.

And with the team having just earned their first bronze medal in rugby sevens, how could it not?

