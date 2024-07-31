Watch: Women's triathletes become first athletes to swim in the Seine at 2024 Olympics

The Seine is officially open for swimming.

Organizers said Wednesday that water quality tests complied with standards, so the women's and men's triathlon events went off with athletes competing in the iconic yet polluted river.

Here's a look at the women swimming to become the first Olympians in the Seine:

The women’s triathletes were the first athletes to swim in the Seine at the #ParisOlympics. 🏊‍♀️👀 pic.twitter.com/0630dGeOU9 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 31, 2024

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

There were significant doubts about whether or not the Seine would be safe for triathletes to compete in. Training in the river was canceled on both Sunday and Monday due to failed tests before the men's triathlon was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday (after the women's event).

The Seine didn't seem to bother French triathlete Cassandre Beaugrand, who won gold in her home country and became the first French woman to win a medal in the event. Switzerland's Julie Derron and Great Britain's Beth Potter rounded out the podium with silver and bronze, respectively.