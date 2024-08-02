2024 Paris Olympics

The water polo pool in Paris becomes headquarters of ‘Flavortown' as Flavor Flav, Guy Fieri cheer on Team USA

Rapper Flavor Flav has been a mainstay at U.S. water polo games as the team's official hype man and sponsor

By Cara Cooper | NBC Olympics

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Water may not have much of a taste, but the water polo pool at Paris's Aquatics Centre was full of Flavor on Friday for the U.S. women's water polo match against France.

Rapper Flavor Flav has been a mainstay at U.S. water polo games as the team's official hype man and sponsor. On Friday he was met in the stands by the mayor of Flavortown, celebrity chef Guy Fieri. The duo cheered on the Americans and posed for photos.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Fieri called Flav the "best coach in the world" in a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Fieri joins a growing list of fans who are jumping on the bandwagon alongside Flav in support of the U.S. women's team that is going for a fourth straight Olympic gold medal. Earlier this week South Carolina Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley and United State First Lady Jill Biden cheered the team on in Paris, and left incredibly impressed.

SEE MORE: Dawn Staley among famous fans supporting U.S. women's water polo

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 16 hours ago

Live updates: Grant Fisher captures historic 10,000m bronze; Regan Smith wins 200m back silver

2024 Paris Olympics 37 mins ago

WATCH: Olympians pop the question in the City of Love

The fans will have more games to cheer the Americans on. They're done with pool play, but after defeating France on Friday they automatically clinched a spot in the tournament quarterfinals, which will begin on Tuesday.

Hip-hop star Flavor Flav says he is sponsoring the U.S. water polo team because he wants the sport to be thought of even when the Olympics are not happening.

SEE MORE: U.S. women's water polo clinches spot in quarterfinals with win over France

SEE MORE: Flavor Flav 'hyped' to sponsor U.S. women’s water polo team for Paris Olympics: ‘This is bigger than me’

Copyright NBC Olympics

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us