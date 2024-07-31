2024 Paris Olympics

Westport's Oliver Bub to row in men's pair finals on Friday

Oliver Bub, 26, of Westport, came in last in the semifinal 1 of men’s pair rowing in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday morning.

You could say rowing is in Bub’s blood. His parents rowed at Boston University and he started rowing in 2012 when he joined the novice program at the Saugatuck Rowing Club.

Bub rowed with William Bender, of Norwich, Vermont.

They will row in the final b for men’s pair on Friday morning.  

