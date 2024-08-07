2024 Paris Olympics

What do Olympic winners get besides a medal? Some countries give money, others give colonoscopies

14 countries, including the U.S., provide payouts to athletes who make the Olympic podium, with the amounts ranging from $768,000 to $6,000

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's the mysterious box, the new Instagram followers, the global recognition, the stuffed mascot, and of course, the gold, silver and bronze hardware -- but for some 2024 Paris Olympic medal winners, there are cash prizes, cows, cars and even colonoscopies

According to a report from CNBC, the International Olympic Committee, the governing body of the Olympics, does not give out prize money for winning medals. However, 14 countries do provide payouts to athletes who make the podium, including the U.S.

Here's a breakdown, according to CNBC. All amounts listed have been converted to U.S. dollars:

COUNTRYGOLDSILVERBRONZE
Hong Kong$768,000$384,000$192,000
Singapore$745,000$373,000$186,000
Indonesia$300,000$150,000$60,000
Israel$271,000$216,000$135,000
Republic of Kazakhstan$250,000$150,000$75,000
Malaysia$216,000$65,000$22,000
Spain$102,000$52,000$33,000
France$87,000$43,000$22,000
South Korea$45,000$25,000$18,000
United States$38,000$23,000$15,000
Japan$32,000$13,000$6,000
Poland$25,000$19,000$14,000
Germany$22,000$16,000$11,000
Australia$13,000$10,000$7,000
In some countries, the stakes are a bit different.

South Korean medalists are awarded pensions in addition to winning prize money, CNBC said, in the form of an annuity or a lump sum. For getting on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, Indonesian badminton players also won five cows, a meatball restaurant and a new house, Reuters reported.

But Carlos Yulo, the gymnast who won the Philippines gold medals in floor exercise vault, may be taking home some of the best prizes.

See where Biles, other US Olympians rank among gold and total medal leaders in Paris

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports, Yulo will take home a fully furnished three bedroom condo along with a lifetime of free cookies, ramen, academic credits and even colonoscopies.

2024 Paris Olympics
