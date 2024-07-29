2024 Paris Olympics

When does Simone Biles compete next? Here's when you can catch women's gymnastics

Biles finished at 59.566, well clear of reigning Olympic champion and teammate Sunisa Lee, saluting the crowd after her dismount on uneven bars, her final event.

By NBC staff

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles on Sunday shook off a minor calf issue to post the top score in the all-around -- a scene that eerily mirrored what happened three years ago in Tokyo.

Biles finished at 59.566, well clear of reigning Olympic champion and teammate Sunisa Lee, saluting the crowd after her dismount on uneven bars, her final event. She hopped off the podium, danced with good friend Jordan Chiles and has no plans to stop her quest for gold in Tuesday’s team final and Thursday’s individual all-around.

What transpired in Tokyo was different; Biles removed herself from multiple finals to protect her safety — prompting an international discussion about mental health. The issue hardly slowed her down. Biles posted the highest score on floor and vault — both after the injury — as she tries to add to her career total of seven Olympic medals.

The same could be said of her teammates after the heavily favored Americans finished at 172.296, more than five points clear of second-place Italy (166.861) as they search for what they’re calling “redemption” following a runner-up finish to Russia three years ago.

Now that Sunday is in the books, Team USA is focusing on Tuesday, which will bring the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final

Here's when you can watch the competition and other women's gymnastics events during the Paris Games:

Tuesday, July 30

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:15 a.m. CT; It will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final  

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT 

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and again in primetime at 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final*

When the event happens: 9:20 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final 

When the event happens: 8:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Monday, Aug. 5

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

When the event happens: 5:38 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final

When the event happens: 7:23 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

