Windsor woman competing in sitting volleyball at 2024 Paralympics

Wednesday marks the start of the 2024 Paralympics, and among the thousands competing is woman from Windsor.

"I don't know, something about this sport really captivated me. The fast pace, the speed, the team aspect of the game really grabbed me in," Sydney Satchell said.

Satchell is competing in sitting volleyball in the 2024 Paralympics.

"I have all of these mixed emotions, but ultimately I am so excited," said Satchell.

The 32-year-old is fighting for a medal, but nine years ago, it was a fight for her life. On January 15, 2015, she was on her way to work when she lost control of her car and hit a tree.

"I knew that something was going on with my leg, but I because of the airbag, I could not see. Later, I found out that my left leg was pinned between the tire and that left front door," said Satchell.

Satchell, who played sports her whole life, including lacrosse at Howard University in Washington D.C., had a difficult decision to make.

"Keep participating in limb salvage, like trying to save my left leg or amputate it, and so with the help of the Lord I chose to amputate," she said.

And so began her path forward with a prosthetic leg and physical therapy.

"I think the biggest thing with her is she's always had that inner drive that she has been able to draw from," said Ken Bruno, Satchell's former physical therapist.

Bruno worked with her shortly after the accident for nearly two years at Hartford Healthcare Rehabilitation Network in Windsor.

His office is where Satchell learned to recover and regain her strength. She says she is grateful for him and his support every step of the way.

"I absolutely love Ken Bruno because he encouraged me to keep my athletic mindset," she said.

A year after the crash, Satchell flew out to Oklahoma to try sitting volleyball. Then, in 2017, she moved there to train full time with the goal of making it to the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo.

While it didn't work out then, it's happening now.

"What I now know today is that you can't stop your story too soon, right?"

She says she wouldn't change her story either because it's one worth celebrating.

"If there's anybody who is experiencing life altering decisions just, you know, celebrate along the journey. Each step deserves it. Nobody knows what it took to get where you are, and that is special and deserves a gold medal," she said.