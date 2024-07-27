Yale grad advances to semifinals in double sculls in Paris Olympics

The American team rowing in the women's double sculls finished strong Saturday and is moving on in the Paris Olympics.

Kristi Wagner, who attended Yale, and her teammate, Sophia Vitas, finished third in their heat with a time of 6:56:47, to advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.

Wagner and Vitas sat in fourth position 500 meters into the race, but were able to pull up into third place to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Wagner, who is from Weston, Massachusetts, graduated from Yale in 2015.