Young gymnasts inspired, motivated during Olympics watch party

At the Gymnastics Cheer Academy in Milford all eyes were on the women’s USA Olympic gymnastics team as they competed in the all-around competition on Thursday.

The director, coaches, and gymnasts took a break from their scheduled routine and enjoyed a watch party of the 2024 Paris Olympics together as the kids cheered on their favorite gymnasts, including Simone Biles and Suni Lee.

Karelys Guadalupe, head team coach at GCA Milford said it's during the Olympics that they see their students get inspired and motivated to try the moves they see the professionals doing.

"Most of the time, you know, Simone Biles is their idol, they see her doing all these crazy skills and she has all these skills named after her and they want to do that,” Guadalupe said.

Guadalupe said she works with the girls to hone their basic skills before trying more complicated skill sets.

“I like to be very level headed with the things they try, based on safety but also because in competitive gymnastics, you have to focus on the level and what it is -- it's what you need to do not so much what you want to do.”

Carrie Pennoyer, the director of recreational gymnastics at GCA Milford, also spoke about the ways gymnastics helps their students, including those not interested in competing on a professional level.

“Gymnastics and recreational wise as well, we also call it movement education and it's the cornerstone of any sport that anyone may do. Even if you’re not focused on becoming an Olympic athlete in gymnastics, it helps in any sport you’re also going to do. The conditioning, the strengthening, the flexibility, the agility, all of those things put together help that muscle awareness,” Pennoyer said.

At the GCA Milford some of the students also compete on the state level.

Gymnast Kaia Kipperman, 10, shared that she began practicing gymnastics at the young age of four.

"It makes me feel like I am one of the Olympians," she said.

She said her favorite part of being part of a team is building friendships, growing her strength, and creating self-confidence.

For Kipperman, competing in gymnastics at the Olympics has been her biggest push.

"I love especially when I see their floor routines cause you never know what that's going to be, the music and all the other tricks."

Evelyn Buturla, another gymnast at GCA Milford, said her gymnastics love is about building relationships and enjoying time together.

She said they learn to support one another no matter the outcome on the scoreboard.

"Learning that even if you don't place in a competition, you still need to congratulate people who are on your team and did place or even the people who aren't on your team and placed,” Buturla said.