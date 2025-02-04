Patrick Mahomes has established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history before even turning 30.

The 29-year-old Mahomes will play in his mind-boggling fifth Super Bowl in the past six years on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Super Bowl 59 showdown will be a rematch of Super Bowl 57 where Kansas City defeated Philadelphia.

That Super Bowl 57 triumph marked the beginning of the Chiefs' current championship streak. Mahomes and Co. last year became just the ninth team to ever win back-to-back Super Bowls, and they now stand as the first repeat champion to make it back to the Big Game.

So, before the Chiefs try to pull off a historic three-peat, where does Mahomes rank all time in Super Bowl starts and victories among quarterbacks? Here's what to know:

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes made?

This will be Mahomes' fifth Super Bowl appearance.

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes won?

Mahomes currently boasts a 3-1 Super Bowl record. Here's a look back at his four previous appearances:

Which NFL quarterback has started in the most Super Bowls?

Mahomes' five Super Bowl starts are tied for second-most all time with John Elway. The only quarterback with more starts is Tom Brady with 10. But, for comparison, Brady was 34 when he made his fifth Super Bowl start while Elway was 38.

Mahomes had previously been tied with Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw, Jim Kelly and Roger Staubach, all whom started in the Big Game four times.

Which NFL quarterback has won the most Super Bowls?

Tom Brady has also captured the most Lombardi Trophies of any quarterback, winning seven of his 10 Super Bowl appearances. So should the Chiefs beat the Eagles, Mahomes would be more than halfway to Brady's record.

Mahomes' three Super Bowl titles are currently tied for fourth all time with Troy Aikman. A fourth title would pull Mahomes into a tie for second with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

Which NFL quarterback has the most Super Bowl losses?

Jim Kelly lost all four of his Super Bowl starts, and they came in consecutive years. Kelly and the Buffalo Bills made Super Bowls 25, 26, 27 and 28, but came up short each time.

Fran Tarkenton, meanwhile, dropped all three of his Super Bowl starts. Tom Brady and John Elway suffered three Super Bowl losses as well, though, they also earned multiple rings.

