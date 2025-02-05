What is Radio Row? What to know about Super Bowl event

Super Bowl week is underway, and events are in full flow.

Monday began with opening night at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which saw players and coaches from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take part in media events.

But while those festivities took one day, there's another media event lasting throughout the week until the game Sunday.

Here's everything to know about Radio Row during Super Bowl week:

What is Radio Row at the Super Bowl?

Radio Row at the Super Bowl is essentially the media hub for the five-day week, where thousands of personnel from journalists to TV broadcasters and more produce content.

When did Radio Row at the Super Bowl start?

Radio Row started in 1992. A radio station from New York City needed space to host a live broadcast for Super Bowl 26. The hotel they were staying at wanted to charge $400,000, so they went across the street to a Holiday Inn instead, beginning the birth of the event.

How many media outlets are at Radio Row?

For Super Bowl 59, more than 100 media outlets are in attendance providing content for Chiefs-Eagles.

Do NFL players attend Radio Row?

Yes, sometimes current NFL players, former players and celebrities may participate by interviewing with a media outlet.

GALvanize reporter Tamara Brown speaks with NFL quarterback Jameis Winston at Opening Night of Super Bowl LIX to learn what Winston learned from his wife about being a reporter.