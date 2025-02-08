Meet the woman keeping the adorable pups happy at this year's ‘Puppy Bowl'

If you tune into the “Puppy Bowl” on Sunday, you'll likely see a key person's influence — even if you don't actually see her.

Victoria Schade is a dog trainer and novelist who's the show’s lead puppy trainer and wrangler. She's the one making sure the shelter pups have a conflict-free contest and that they're captured at their most adorable — all from off-camera.

It is Schade who gets the puppies to look up during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” or run through a tunnel to get to the field for the starting lineups. She’s on the lookout for possible conflicts or nervous dogs.

“My responsibilities include ensuring puppy happiness and safety during gameplay,” she says. “So if there’s any moment where a puppy looks like they’re overwhelmed or they just need a break, I’ll step out and give them a little break on the sideline.”

Schade has been working with the doggies on the Animal Planet show for 19 years and is believed to be the longest serving member of the “Puppy Bowl” crew. She also works the kitten halftime show and calls filming both her favorite week of the year.

“I think she is one of the most dedicated, hardest working people out there in the business,” says “Puppy Bowl” referee Dan Schachner, now in his 14th year. “She doesn’t ever seem to run out of energy. She never says no to a request and there’s always brightness and sunshine from her with every step.”

Schade has coached hundreds of dogs over the years but never adopted one from the show — until now. She took home Boris — known on the show as Mr. Pickles — from Dallas Dog rescue. “I saw star quality. So this was the year,” she says.

Treats and funny noises

Early on, Schade was responsible for recruiting and selecting the puppies, a task now that leans on animal rescue groups and shelters throughout the country. These days, she's the lead trainer.

“If you’re seeing the puppy looking up at the camera, I’m typically right there with the treat,” she says. “It’s a lot of treats and funny noises. And that does the trick.”

This year, Schade is stepping out from the sidelines and joining Schachner on camera for an hour-long pre-game kickoff show, which features a doggie combine and a draft. Other show highlights include segments with Dan Smyers, from superstar country duo Dan + Shay, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.

Schade has developed some very special animal-related skills over the years, including anticipating when one of the players needs to relieve itself.

“One of my ‘Puppy Bowl’ skills is reading butts. So I know when a puppy is going to go to the bathroom and I’ll typically say like, ‘Watch out in the 20-yard-line, we’re going to have a deposit’ and everyone’s ready to go with that cleanup.”

The “Puppy Bowl” made its debut as counter-programming to the Super Bowl in 2005. Dogs score touchdowns on a gridiron carpet when they cross the goal line — any goal line — with a toy in their mouth.

The show is really just an excuse to spend time watching adorable, clumsy pups play with chew toys, wag their tails furiously and lick the camera. A deeper reason is to encourage animal adoption.

According to the ASPCA, approximately 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized each year and 2 million shelter dogs are adopted.

Most of the puppies are usually adopted by airtime, since the show was filmed in the fall. But the point is to show that animals just like the ones on the show can be found at any shelter at any time.

This year's three-hour television event this year will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states — and one from Nicaragua, a Chihuahua-German shepherd. There will be 11 special needs dogs.

“That’s the most amount we’ve ever had," says Schachner. "Look out for Jolene, who is a pitbull mix that’s in a wheelchair. Look out for a three-legged Boston terrier from New York City. And my personal favorite, is Sprinkle, who is a blind and deaf Aussie. So it’s just incredible to watch them play.”

The inaugural “Puppy Bowl” was watched by nearly 6 million viewers. Last year, 12.6 million viewers tuned in. In comparison, this year’s Golden Globes attracted 9.3 million.

Practical advice for raising puppies

Schade, whose first book was “ Bonding With Your Dog ” and who then pivoted to writing pet-oriented novels, like “Life on the Leash” and “Dog Friendly,” is a wealth of information about our four-legged friends.

She advises dog owners to learn to read the body language of their pet, to try to understand what they're trying to say. Like tail-wagging — how tight? And where is the tail positioned?

Schade is a big advocate for positive reinforcement and science-based training, not the so-called alpha dog approach, which uses intimidation or force.

“There’s no need to be the alpha, which has been debunked anyway. You are your dog's ally. You’re their friend. You’re their No. 1. And it’s a relationship based in compassion and understanding.”

That means load up on treats. She advocates keeping them in your pocket and consistently using them as rewards for good behavior, especially when potty training.

“I cannot stress it enough: When you think you’re treating enough, treat more because, especially during puppyhood, it is such a critical learning period and every interaction is a chance to teach something.”