80s today before feels-like temperatures over 100

Monday is starting with clouds that will dissipate and skies will turn mostly sunny.

Temperatures will be warm, in the mid-80s, on Monday.

But then it will get hotter on Tuesday and it stays hot.

Highs will be between 95 and 100 degrees each day with “feels-like” temperatures over 100.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible from Friday to Tuesday, which will break down the heat.