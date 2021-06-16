A Beautiful Stretch of Weather

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a nice stretch of weather over the next few days.

A cold front pushed through the region late last night which brought much drier, more comfortable air to the state.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

High temperatures today will make their way into the middle to upper 70s. The warmest weather will be along the shoreline with a northwest wind present.

Dew point values have fallen into the low 40s and will remain that low into Thursday.

Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives on Saturday with increasing humidity.

It appears we dry things out for Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.