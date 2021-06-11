A Bright Friday Forecast Before Clouds Return

We will close out the work week on a high note with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The beaches will stay a bit cooler in the upper 60s and lo 70s, but away from the shoreline we'll get close to the 80 degree mark.

Clouds will start to increase later tonight and by the time you're waking up Saturday it will be mainly grey with a few showers possible early in the morning, especially in NE CT.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with the chance for a scattered storm in the afternoon. We'll be monitoring the potential for any severe weather.