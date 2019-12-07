A Chilly Weekend Ahead

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking colder air filtering into the state through the weekend before a warming trend next week.

A cold front passed through overnight last night. The colder air will filter through the state through Sunday. Highs are supposed to be near 40 but will likely stay in the low 30s for most of the state and 20s in the hills.

Mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday before the next storm arrives on Monday.

Milder air will filter into the state on Monday with a rising chance for rain. The rain could become heavy at times.

