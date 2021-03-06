A Chilly Weekend Before A Big Warm Up!

We kick off the weekend with partly sunny skies and cool temperatures Saturday. Temperatures will hang right around the freezing mark Saturday with breezy wind adding a bit of a wind chill factor.

Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and we may see a flurry or snow shower fly by - especially in NW Connecticut.

Sunday will feature bright blue skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 30s.

The mercury really starts to climb next week and by Wednesday and Thursday high temperatures will be back in the 60s!

Our next chance for rain isn't until next Friday and that rain would usher in more seasonable temperatures.