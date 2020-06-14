A Comfortable, Dry Sunday

After a cool start to the morning, temperatures will rebound nicely into the 70's for this afternoon. Temperatures will continues to run a few degrees below average. The average high for this time of the year should be 79 degrees.

Some towns this morning began the day with highs in the 30's. The cooler air remains in place for one more day/night. Lows tonight will be into the 40's and lower 50's.

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists expect a warming trend over the next several days. Upper 80's to near 90 degrees are likely by next weekend.

In terms of rainfall, we could use some rain. Most of the state is running about three inches below average. No rain is expected until late week when a scattered thunderstorm is possible.

