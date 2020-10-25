first alert weather

A Cool End to the Weekend, Showers to Start the Week

After the passage of a cold front on Saturday, expect a cooler day for Sunday. The average high temperature this time of the year should be around 60 degrees.

Over the next few days temperatures will likely stay into the 50s. Some moisture tries to make it here by Monday morning. At this point, only a few showers are expected early in the day.

Our best chance of rain this week looks to be toward the middle and end of the week. The rain would come from tropical moisture expected to come ashore along the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday.

