A Cooler & Less Humid End to the Weekend

Saturday's storms wiped out humidity and we have really refreshing air to enjoy for Sunday. Temperatures will climb in to the 70s under partly sunny skies across the state. It will be breezy at times with wind coming in from the north between 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will climb back near 80 degrees on Monday but will low dew points it will still feel very comfortable. Humidity and heat return Tuesday after a warm front lifts north over Connecticut.

Our next chance for rain and thunderstorms isn't until Friday.