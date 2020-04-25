first alert weather

A Dry and Mild Start to the Weekend

Rain is expected to end the weekend into the start of next week.

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Spring weather returns to start the weekend. NBC Connecticut meteorologists expect seasonable temperatures into the lower to middle 60's for today. A light wind will allow for a sea breeze to develop at the shore, dropping temperatures into the lower 50's.

A storm system will spread clouds and rain by Sunday morning through the afternoon. Periods of rain will continue into the start of the week. Much colder temperatures also arrive by Monday. Highs will only be in the 40's and some wet snow may mix in with the rain in the hills.

Get your latest forecast details here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us