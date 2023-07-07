connecticut weather

A humid start to the weekend, and the chance for our first heat wave of the summer

By Bob Maxon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The clouds dominated Friday morning, but the sun plans to make a few appearances throughout the day today.

It will be quite hot today - maybe a few degrees less than yesterday - but still a warm one.

The highs are expected to be around 87-91 degrees inland. If we get to 90 for the third straight day, that would mark an official heat wave - our first of the summer.

The humidity will make it feel more like 90-95 degrees.

There is the potential for a storm near the New York border, but most of the state won't see any serious precipitation until Sunday or Monday.

Saturday we expect mostly sunny skies again, and on Monday we may be on the lookout for a flash flood in some areas.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

