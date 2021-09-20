A Nice Start to The Work Week

After a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, we'll climb into the 70s throughout the afternoon. A really nice, fall day with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Rinse and repeat for Tuesday before changes move in for the second half of the week.

Fall officially begins on Wednesday with the Autumnal Equinox, but with it a cold front will approach bringing some scattered rain with it. Heavier, steadier rain is expected Thursday.

Temperatures will stay seasonable in the mid to upper 70s.