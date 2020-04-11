first alert forecast

A Quiet Weekend, First Alert Issued for a Monday Storm

High winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms likely Monday afternoon.

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

After a windy end to the week, the weekend is looking nicer. It will be less windy, but still breezy today and will turn milder by Easter Sunday.

By Monday, a strong storm will bring us a round of high winds, heavy rain and even afternoon thunderstorms.

An intense area of low pressure will head to our west on Monday. We expect rain heavy at times along with winds gusting to over 40 and even 50 mph at times. 1-2" of rain is likely along with a round of thunderstorms possible by late in the day.

Until the Monday storm, we expect a quiet weekend. A milder Easter Sunday with afternoon increasing clouds.

Local

Hartford 41 mins ago

Churches Come Together to Help Their Community

coronavirus connecticut 1 hour ago

Hospital Beds at Connecticut Convention Center

Full forecast details here.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecastfirst alert weatherfirst alertnbc connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us