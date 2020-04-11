A Quiet Weekend, First Alert Issued for a Monday Storm

After a windy end to the week, the weekend is looking nicer. It will be less windy, but still breezy today and will turn milder by Easter Sunday.

By Monday, a strong storm will bring us a round of high winds, heavy rain and even afternoon thunderstorms.

An intense area of low pressure will head to our west on Monday. We expect rain heavy at times along with winds gusting to over 40 and even 50 mph at times. 1-2" of rain is likely along with a round of thunderstorms possible by late in the day.

Until the Monday storm, we expect a quiet weekend. A milder Easter Sunday with afternoon increasing clouds.

