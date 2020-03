Temperatures start off mild in the 40s Monday morning before climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s under mainly sunny skies. Along the immediate shoreline, temperatures will stay a little bit cooler in the low 60s.

Tuesday will feature mild temperatures one again the upper 50s and low 60s but instead of sunshine we'll have mainly cloudy conditions with a few scattered showers flying by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The rest of the week features unseasonably mild temperatures.