A Round of Snow Possible This Evening

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a round of snow and rain showers for this evening.

After a brighter day today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, a warm front will move in this evening and bring a round of rain and wet snow.

While we're not expecting much more than a coating to 1 inch of snow (especially on untreated surfaces) there could be some slick spots when heading home from Super Bowl parties.

Any snow or rain shower activity will end late evening with some partial clearing toward morning. There could be some leftover slick spots for the morning commute before sunshine and warmer temperatures take over for the day. Highs on Monday will come close to 50 degrees.

