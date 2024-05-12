A scattered shower and cool temperatures for Mother's Day

A weak disturbance passing through the northeast will bring a cooler than average Mother's Day along with a few scattered showers.

A washout is not expected with any showers that pop up this morning into early afternoon.

The average high temperature for today is 71 degrees. A wind off of the ocean will keep temperatures much cooler today. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

By Monday, a warming trend will begin. High temperatures will once again climb into 70s.

