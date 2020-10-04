A Seasonable End to the Weekend, Little Rain in Sight

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists expect a seasonable end to the weekend. Average high temperatures should be in the upper 60s for this time of the year. Highs today will be right near those averages to end the weekend.

Some showers will pass by just to the south of the state on Monday morning. Unfortunately, we only expect a few scattered showers to start the day before more sunshine develops Monday afternoon.

The next chance for showers comes on Wednesday with a strong cold front that will bring a fall chill by the end of the week.

The best chance for showers comes on Monday and Wednesday (cold front) Both chances don't look like very much. #nbcct https://t.co/lg2MkIV60a pic.twitter.com/InYoWoLL37 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 4, 2020

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.