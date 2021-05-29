A Soaking Wet Sunday

Another round of rain arrives pre-dawn Sunday morning and lasts throughout most of the day. It won't rain all day, but there will be off and on showers through the evening hours with otherwise cloudy skies.

Not only will it be wet, it will also be cool and windy. High temperatures will top off in the upper 40s and low 50s with a steady northeast wind between 10 to 15 mph.

Wet weather returns overnight and sticks around for the entire day tomorrow. It won't rain consistently, but off and on showers will wash out Sunday. I'll talk about how much rain we can expect and have a look at the Memorial Day forecast on @NBCConnecticut News at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/3ivmzlHPS4 — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitlynMcGrath) May 30, 2021

The Memorial Day forecast is looking better. After cloudy skies with light, scattered showers in the morning, we'll dry out for the afternoon and even clear the clouds later on. Temperatures will also be warmer in the 60s.

